Documentary defends Michael Jackson against sexual abuse allegations

A new documentary, Chase The Truth, defending Michael Jackson against the alleged child sex abuse allegations has been released.

The hour-long film has been created to defend the late King of Pop following the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary, which aired earlier this year

That documentary explored accusations made by Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 41, against the Thriller hitmaker in the HBO two-part series.

The counter film features interviews with Jackson’s biographer Mike Smallcombe, former bodyguard Matt Fiddes and actor Mark Lester, and has been released on Amazon Prime, YouTube and other streaming services.

Taking to Instagram, Fiddes invited ‘Leaving Neverland’ director Dan Reed, along with Robson and Safechuck, to challenge him “live on air” regarding Jackson and the allegations made.

Fiddes wrote: “So the ‘Factual’ documentary about the “real” #Michael Jackson is being released around the world right now! Thank you so much for your feedback and kind words!

“So glad it’s exceeded your expectations and I expect Wade and James are hiding behind a rock along with Dan Reed somewhere with embarrassment right now!

“I may even throw in some free martial arts lessons for Wade, James and Dan Reed if you come over to the UK but I doubt you will face us as we know the truth and your gutless!