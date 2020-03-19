Dog that contracted COVID-19 dies

A dog that had contracted the coronavirus, in what was considered the first human-to-animal transmission of the virus, has died.

The dog passed away just days after being returned home.

The 17-year-old Pomeranian had contracted the disease from its owner in Hong Kong and had been put in quarantine since February 26. Its owner has since recovered from her ailment.

It had been released back into the care of its owner on March 14 after the authorities found no antibodies related to the disease in its system after testing a variety of samples on March 12. Still, the authorities note that while the tests came back negative it doesn’t mean that the dog was not infected with the disease.

On Monday, the owner informed the authorities that her dog had died but refused to have an autopsy carried out to ascertain the cause of death.