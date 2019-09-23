Doha2019 4 Days to go — 4 times Shelly-Ann made a fashion statement

Let’s paint Moscow pink

By 2013 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was a global track and field star, and ready to up the tempo of her fashion statements. In Moscow, Shelly had fully recovered from surgery and wanted back her World Title to go with the Olympic crown she had won the year before. She did the double and made sure no one could miss her. She had pink hair, pink nails and pink spikes. All on her way to being triple world champion in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relays.

Green hair and flower crown to match the Jamaican flag

In 2015, Shelly returned to the track and reminded the world who she was. Shelly was back inside the Bird Nest for the fifteenth edition of the IAAF World Championships, in Beijing, China — this is the same track on which she announced to the world her pedigree and won her first Olympic title in 2008. In her return, she sported a hairdo of green and black braids and a yellow crown of sunflowers. From all assumptions, it was her subtle way of telling her competitors that she’s the queen of this nest. Shelly defended her world championship title and won the women’s 4x100m as well.

Best Opening Ceremony Hair — Rio Olympics 2016

And the winner of the best — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) #OpeningCeremony hair is….Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ?https://t.co/VU4WHfqJNT #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/y9q9RSoHsiAugust 6, 2016

She was Jamaica’s flag bearer during the opening ceremony for the 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The ‘Mommy Rocket’ then ‘Pocket Rocket’, donned a green and yellow hair — colours heavily featured on the Jamaican and Brazilian flag. Her do sent Twitter into a frenzy. Even the BBC gave Shelly the award for the Best Hair at the Opening Ceremony.

Is that ‘Storm’? No, it’s Shelly.

At 32 years old, and now consider a veteran in track and field, Shelly arrived at the XVIII Pan American Games, in Lima, Brazil this year with intentions of proving that age is just a number and her swag was still in tack. She proved both to be true with her stunning lime green hair on her way to winning the women’s 200m in 22.43. She broke the 40-year-old Pan Am Games 200 metres record in the process.