Doha2019 – 7 Days to go, 7 hair colours from Shaunae Miller-Uibo

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas has made it clear that her Olympic win was no fluke — and that she’s an athlete of superior pedigree who could dominate for some time. The 25-year-old hasn’t lost at either 200m or 400m distance in over two years. While dominating on the track, her hair colours and style has made sure that if for some unknown reason you overlook her lanky frame — which makes her tower over most of the field — you will know for sure where she is and which lane to watch.

The 200m-400m double is off the table at this championship as she is only running the longer event in Doha because of a mistake in scheduling that the IAAF should have corrected. Miller-Uibo opted against the double in Doha because the 200m final is on October 2 and the 400m final on October 3. With personal bests of 21.74 (200m) and 48.97 (400m) her handlers have petitioned the IAAF to make the 2020 Olympic schedule more accommodating, an argument that will surely be considered if the Bahamian outclasses the 400m field in Doha. The IAAF, in the past, has facilitated change in its schedule to help Michael Johnson win the double at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

While we are disappointed to not have her doing the double we are looking forward to her hairstyle just as much as her running. Until she hits the track in Doha, here are seven hair colours she has rocked before.

#1 Hair we go

Shaunae confirmed her status as one of the world’s best when she won silver at the world champs in Beijing, 2015. Here she sports a black and blonde do.

#2 Dive to victory

Shaunae stepped out at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil with an aquamarine hairdo. Here she dives over the finish line to win the gold medal in the Women’s 400m Final.

#3 Pretty in pink

Shaunae gave a pretty good performance in her pink hair as she won the women’s 200m race at the IAAF Diamond League event in Monaco, in July. She recorded what was then a season-best time of 22.09 seconds.

#4 Here comes the bride, and groom

Shaunae keeps is classy on her wedding day in 2017. Here she’s pictured with husband Maicel Uibo.

#5 Danger

Shaunae’s red hairdo should have been a sign to her competition that they would be in trouble at the Golden Spike IAAF World Challenge in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Thursday. She won the 300m event in record-breaking time.

#6 True blue

The rest of the field must have felt blue watching Shaunae cross the finish line to win her 11th consecutive 200m race at the Birmingham Diamond League in August 2019.

#7 Purple power

Shaunae tapped that purple power on her way to winning the Diamond League. This was her last race before the upcoming World Championships in Doha, Qatar.