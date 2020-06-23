Dolly is 4th named system three weeks into Atlantic hurricane season

The fourth named system developed in the Atlantic

today, June 23, marking the third-fastest start to the season in more than a century.

Tropical Storm Dolly formed southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, with winds of 72 kilometres per hour, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Dolly was moving away from North America and further into the Atlantic Ocean as at 12:15p.m.

Since hurricane tracking was formalised more than a hundred years ago, 2020 marks the third fastest start to the season only beaten by two other years in this decade, 2012 when Debby formed on June 23, and 2016 which saw Danielle develop on June 20.

The hurricane season began on June 1 and ends November 30.