Dominica could go into total lockdown this weekend

The government of Dominica is considering a total lockdown of the island on the weekends in addition to allowing to certain activities to take place in specified time periods during the week.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, speaking on the state-owned DBS radio on Monday night, said that the government is also contemplating continuing the measures that had been put in place when the island was placed under lockdown last weekend.

“For example, we will allow for the grocery shops to open in the villages and the supermarkets to open but for a specific time frame, maybe from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (local time). The supermarkets could open on weekdays but on weekends the entire country should be shut down,” Skerrit said.

He said also a recommendation regarding public transport is also under discussion given that many buses here have been licensed to carry as much as 16 passengers.

“When we are on these buses we are squeezing, four, five people on one row. We are suggesting …that we should have one passenger per row on these mini-buses to allow for the social distancing we talking about,” he said.

Dominica has so far recorded 12 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with the latest victim being a 70-year-old woman from the northern village of Concord.

Skerrit told radio listeners that the government was also contemplating suspending liquor licenses given that bars serve as an area for congregating.