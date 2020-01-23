Dominica opens embassy in the Middle East

The Commonwealth of

Dominica has established a new embassy in the capital of the United Arab

Emirates, Abu Dhabi – becoming the first Dominican mission to the country,

but also to the Middle East.

Speaking during the opening ceremony earlier this week, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the embassy also comes to service a ‘small but dynamic’ community of Dominican economic citizens, which is growing via the island’s world-leading Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

The government of Dominica has appointed Hubert John Charles as the Ambassador to the UAE.

Prior to his new appointment, Charles served as the Dominican Ambassador to the United States and as the Permanent Representative of Dominica at the Organisation of American States.

“Thanks to the Citizenship by Investment Programme, Dominica already has a small but dynamic population, resident in the UAE and contributing to the dynamism of its service sector and to sustainable development at home,” said Skerrit.

He added that the new Dominican Embassy in Abu Dhabi will serve as “a crucial link between what is in effect the Dominican Diaspora here in the UAE and the homeland.”

“As a result of the success and good reputation of the CBI Programme, investors’ trust in both, Dominica and its Programme remains unshaken. Dominica grants successful CBI applicants valuable citizenship benefits like family security, visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to 140 destinations and growing business opportunities.”