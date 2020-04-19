Dominica receives medical supplies from China to fight COVID-19

The government of Dominica received a second batch of medical supplies from China to support the country’s COVID-19 containment.

The supplies were handed over in a ceremony on Friday.

“As good friends that share wealth and woe, China and Dominica have supported each other in fighting the disease. China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Dominica and shore up Dominica’s lines of defence by sharing experience and providing medical supplies, all in a bid to gain a full victory against the epidemic,” said Counsellor for the Chineses Embassy Luo Songtao.

A week ago, the first batch of material donations included 1,536 nucleic acid test kits and 30,000 surgical masks were handed over.

According to Chinese officials, the Government of Dominica will receive more equipment, including thermometers to help fight the pandemic, in the near future.