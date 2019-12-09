Dominica’s Opposition Leader believes general election was ‘rigged’

Complaining that the December 6 general election in Dominica was ‘rigged”, leader of the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, said his party would not recognise the results of the polls and is calling for fresh general election in Dominica.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was sworn into office last Saturday for a fourth consecutive term, hours after he led his ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) to a sweeping 18-3 victory in the general election last Friday.

In a Facebook address to supporters, Linton, who was one of the three successful UWP candidates, said that even though the party had taken its concerns to the regional and international election observer teams monitoring the polls, nothing had been done to ensure a free and fair election in Dominica.

He accused the DLP, which won its fifth consecutive term in office, of charting flights to bring home Dominicans to vote in the election.

“One of the things we pointed out was that the biggest threat to a fair election in Dominica was the lack of electoral reform coupled with the overseas-based Dominicans to come in to vote in the elections,” Linton said.

“We said to the missions you have the opportunity now to observe that for yourself. In the days before the election, the people will be coming in, in large numbers by charter flights, by charter ferry services into Dominica to influence the results.”

He said he informed the observers that “it must fall within your remit to look at it, to examine it…to understand what is going on and to put into perspective its impacts on free and fair elections in Dominica”.