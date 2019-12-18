Dominica’s PM Roosevelt Skerrit names 17-member cabinet

Prime

Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday named a 17-member cabinet more than a

week after his Dominica Labour Party (DLP) was swept to power in the general

election.

The ceremony was held at the Windsor Park in the heart of the capital and attended by the Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados; her Antigua and Barbuda counterpart, Gaston Browne; and St Vincent and Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

Among the notable absentees from the new cabinet, which includes five women, is Francine Baron, who served as Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, a position that has now gone to the former Environment Minister Dr Kenneth Darroux.

Lead transition

Skerrit, who is also the Minister for Finance, Economic Affairs, Investment, Planning, Resilience, Sustainable Development, Telecommunications and Broadcasting, did not include his wife, Melissa Poponne Skerrit in the cabinet, but he appointed her to be the chairperson of the Roseau Vision 2020, mandated to help develop the capital into a new city.

A notable appointment to the cabinet is Reginal Austrie, who has been named Senior Minister with responsibility for Housing and Urban Development. Skerrit told the ceremony that the post of Senior Minister is not new to the Commonwealth, and while he had not named a deputy prime minister, he was allowing for the new members to lead in the transition of the government and party into a new environment. Rayburn Blackmoore was returned as the Minister of National Security and Home Affairs.