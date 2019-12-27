Domino’s Pizza Chief Financial Officers dies while vacationing with family

David Bauernfeind, Domino’s Pizza Chief Financial Officer died on Thursday December 26.

News reports are that Bauernfeind was snorkeling in Mauritius where he vacationing with his wife and daughter, when the tragic accident happened.

Bauernfeind’s body was transported to the Victoria Hospital in Candos, where an autopsy took place.

His cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation caused by drowning.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news,” the company said in a statement. “On behalf of our Board, our colleagues and our franchisees, we send our heartfelt sympathies to David’s wife Nicolette and daughter Ornella as well as his wider family and friends,”