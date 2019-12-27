Domino’s Pizza Chief Financial Officers dies while vacationing with family

Domino’s Pizza Chief Financial Officers dies while vacationing with familyFriday, December 27, 2019
|
David Bauernfeind, Domino’s Pizza Chief Financial Officer died on Thursday December 26.
News reports are that Bauernfeind was snorkeling in Mauritius where he vacationing with his wife and daughter, when the tragic accident happened.
Bauernfeind’s body was transported to the Victoria Hospital in Candos, where an autopsy took place.
His cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation caused by drowning.
“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news,” the company said in a statement. “On behalf of our Board, our colleagues and our franchisees, we send our heartfelt sympathies to David’s wife Nicolette and daughter Ornella as well as his wider family and friends,”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy