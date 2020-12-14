Domino’s giving employees over $1200 in Christmas bonuses

Domino’s employees will be having a merry Christmas this year! The pizza company will be giving them bonuses totally all of $9.6 million dollars. This money will be given out to its frontline workers at its corporate-owned stores and supply chain facilities. In fact, some workers could receive as much as $1,200 per person, the company said.

This is the second such bonus Domino’s has given employees during the pandemic. The company has also offered paid time off to its front-line workers this year.

In addition to that, Domino’s said it’s hiring another 30,000 workers in the US.

All those pizzas you’ve been ordering while being stuck inside has played out well for Domino’s. On Monday. its shares were recently up 0.5 percent at $384.92.

“We have the honor and privilege of being open and operating throughout the US during this crisis, and we recognize that we could not be doing it without the hard work and dedication of our team members,” Domino’s chief executive Ritch Allison said in a statement. “This is our way of saying thank you to these remarkable people.”