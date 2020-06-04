Donald Trump builds wall around White House

President Donald Trump is finally building his wall, only its not to keep Mexicans out of America like he had promised in his 2016 presidential campaign, but to protect himself from protesters.

More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning â€” Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) pic.twitter.com/VLBRnx1lgzJune 4, 2020

On Friday (May 29), the President had taken into the bunker by secret service as protesters demonstrated outside the White House seeking justice for the killing of George Floyd.

The protests according to media reports were peaceful during the day, turned violent at nights. In the nights, demonstrators knocked over security barriers and assaulted secret service officers with bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and other items.