Donald Trump builds wall around White House

Donald Trump builds wall around White HouseThursday, June 04, 2020
|
President Donald Trump is finally building his wall, only its not to keep Mexicans out of America like he had promised in his 2016 presidential campaign, but to protect himself from protesters.
On Friday (May 29), the President had taken into the bunker by secret service as protesters demonstrated outside the White House seeking justice for the killing of George Floyd.
The protests according to media reports were peaceful during the day, turned violent at nights. In the nights, demonstrators knocked over security barriers and assaulted secret service officers with bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and other items.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy