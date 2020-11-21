Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19

The oldest

son of US President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is understood that 42-year-old Donald Trump Jr has been quarantining at his hunting cabin since getting the result earlier this week.

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines,” a statement said.

His diagnosis almost two months after his dad tested positive for the virus. Donald Trump announced his positive test on October 1, and by October 12, he said that he had already received a negative result.

Days after his diagnosis, Trump also opted to leave Walter Reed Medical Center where he was hospitalised and return to the White House.

“Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump tweeted at the time.

But Donald Trump Jr and his dad aren’t the only ones who contracted the virus. Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, and his 14-year-old son, Barron, also got positive results. Many of his close friends and some of the people who work with him also got the virus.