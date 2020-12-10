Donald Trump nominated for TIME’s ‘2020 Person of the Year’

US President Donald Trump has been shortlisted as a candidate for TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year’. And before you start fuming, know this; the selection for this award is given to someone who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse.

According to TIME Magazine, Donald Trump’s influence was felt throughout 2020.

“His Administration has been highly criticized for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since losing the election, he’s baselessly claimed that there was fraud and falsely said that he’s the winner,” it said.

The other candidates being considered for the award are US president-elect Joe Biden, Frontline Healthcare Workers and Dr Anthony Fauci, and Movement for Racial Justice.

TIME explained that sometimes multiple people who greatly impacted the country and world during the calendar year are shortlisted.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg was TIME’S 2019 Person of the Year.

The Person of the Year will be announced Thursday night during the first-ever TIME Person of the Year broadcast special on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.