Donald Trump reportedly spent $70,000 to style his hair during ‘The Apprentice’

President Donald Trump’s hairstyle may look simple, but apparently, it’s very expensive. As the

That’s the $70,000 that he paid to cut and style his hair while he was hosting reality TV show, ‘The Apprentice’.

This would mean, that when Trump appeared on the ‘The Apprentice” (2004-2010) and ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ (2008-2015), he spent $6,363 a year to style his hair, which he wrote off as business expenses.

The New York Times also reported that in Trump’s newly revealed tax filings, an additional $95,464 was paid to a favorite hair and makeup artist of Ivanka Trump, making it a total of more than $165,000 in Trump hair write-offs.

According to the New York Times, Trump avoided paying federal income taxes for 10 of the past 15 years and paid just $750 in taxes in both 2016 and 2017.

Trump has denied the findings of the report, calling it ‘fake news‘.