Donald Trump says COVID-19 is nothing to be afraid of

US President

Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, is already back on

the campaign trail and telling the public that they shouldn’t be afraid of the virus.

Trump was hospitalised last week, and there were conflicting reports about his health with his doctor stating on Sunday that he was not yet out of the woods.

And although the virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans, the 74-year-old President told the public that coronavirus is nothing to be afraid of.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago,” he said on Twitter on Monday.

He continued: “It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President. If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!!”

Wearing a mask and a suit, Trump left the Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening, offering a thumbs-up before going into the helicopter.

When he arrived at the White House, the President climbed to the top of the stairs at the South Lawn where he landed, turned to the helicopter and the cameras, and then removed his mask to salute the departing Marine One.

By Tuesday morning, Trump was back on the presidential campaign trail, throwing jabs at his opponent Joe Biden.