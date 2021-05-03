Donald Trump to know if he’ll return to Facebook this week

Donald Trump to know if he’ll return to Facebook this weekMonday, May 03, 2021
On Wednesday (May 5) we will know if former US President Donald Trump will return to Facebook.
The social media giant says it has received 9,000+ public responses concerning Trump’s indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram.
Back in January Trump was suspended indefinitely from Facebook and Instagram for his role in inciting the US Capitol riots.
“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the time.
His case was referred to the Facebook Oversight Board who will announce it’s decision this week.
Facebook’s suspension follows similar steps taken by other social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter.
