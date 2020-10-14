Donald Trump’s youngest son tested positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump’s youngest son tested positive for coronavirusWednesday, October 14, 2020
Barron Trump, the son of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, tested positive for coronavirus. The First Lady confirmed his positive result in a post on the White House’s website.
She said after she and the president tested positive for the virus, her mind immediately went to their 14-year-old son Barron. She said her 14-year-old son tested negative at first. But after he was retested he had a positive result.
“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.
The First Lady said she was “glad” all three of them had tested positive at the same time, so they could take care of one another.
“In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”
She went on to describe her symptoms and treatment – revealing she had not been treated with a similar cocktail of drugs to her husband, the President.
