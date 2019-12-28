DON’T BE A FOOL: Partygoers warned as road fatalities climb

As the death toll from road crashes continue to climb, partygoers are being warned to abide by the road code and practice safety while driving.

Superintendent Courtney Coubrie of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), says the hours between 12:00 am and 8:00 am is when partygoers tend to leave places of entertainment and drive after consuming liquor.

He says that in some instances, drivers engage in racing, disobey traffic signals and road signs. The senior cop pointed out that under the Road Traffic Act, using public roadways for speed trials and racing is an arrestable offence, which could cause a person’s driver’s licence to be disqualified for at least a year.

Superintendent Coubrie also urged parents to guard against underaged persons driving motor vehicles without a driver’s licence, to attend events during the festive season. He further appealed to motorists to be extra vigilant when driving along crash hotspots and to be mindful of using bright or colourful headlights, as this impairs the vision of other motorists. Four hundred twenty-six persons have died in 390 fatal crashes since January, according to the Road Safety Unit’s latest statistics.