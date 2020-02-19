Don’t follow rumours! Ministry of Health in Belize says there’s no coronavirus in the country

The Ministry of Health in Belize has called on the media and the general public to “adequately source” their information as it denies rumours that the country had recorded its first case of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) that has killed nearly 2,000 people mainly in China.

In a statement, the ministry said that it wanted to clarify “the rumours circulating on social media of a ‘suspected case of COVID-19′ in Dangriga Town, a town in southern Belize.

It said: “Belize remains free of any case of COVID-19, and there is no suspected case at this time in the country,” adding that as part of the routine investigation, three Belizeans were investigated based on specific epidemiological information shared upon re-entry into Belize, and they are being checked on by the Health Department on a daily basis.

“One of the individuals was swabbed and the laboratory test was positive for a specific strain of the common flu viruses (rhinovirus) that is currently in circulation in Belize,” the statement said. “As per routine surveillance, all investigations are being followed and monitored for up to 14 days before they are cleared from the surveillance system.

“The Ministry continues to ask the media and the public to adequately source the information shared and to respect the privacy of the persons involved.”