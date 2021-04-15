Don’t get scammed: J’can police report uptick in online fraud complaints

Don’t get scammed: J’can police report uptick in online fraud complaintsThursday, April 15, 2021
In an advisory sent out on Wednesday (April 14), police in Jamaica revealed that there has been an uptick in scam and fraud complaints.
The police report that the trend appears to coincide with the pandemic and have warned that Jamaicans should exercise caution, as more people flock to social media platforms to purchase items.
According to the police, the majority of complaints stemmed from Instagram ads.
Police say persons advertising on the social media platform are requesting payment via a deposit or bank transfer, prior to the arrival of goods.
The Area 1 Fraud Squad says persons are being fleeced of their monies by fraudsters, who promote online stores that are subsequently removed from the respective sites, once monies have been lodged or transferred to the bank accounts.
The Police are advising citizens to take extreme caution and exercise vigilance before conducting online business transactions.
