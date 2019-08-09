Jamaicans urged to call out reckless drivers

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Country Representative for Jamaica, Therese Turner Jones, is calling for Jamaicans to take a stand against irresponsible road use.

She said that reckless driving should not be the norm, and Jamaicans should “call it out when they see it, and not turn a blind eye.”

“People ought to use their seat belts. Children need to be in car seats, and we should not be texting and driving; texting is as bad, if not worse than drinking and driving,” Jones said.

Jones, who is general manager for the IDB’s Caribbean Country Department, said that the 269 road fatalities recorded in the island since the start of the year are “alarming,” noting that she is “deeply concerned.”

“We talk about fatalities, but what about those who get injured, lose a limb and become burdens not just on their families, but also on society, to look after them. So, it’s about protecting productivity, economic growth and also thinking about the pain and suffering in families,” she said.

Since the start of the year, 269 persons have lost their lives in 244 road crashes across the island.