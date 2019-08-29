Dorian could hit Florida as a Category 3 hurricane

Hurricane Dorian is now making its way to Florida and could hit the US late Sunday as a Category 3 hurricane.

The Storm, which is now at Category 1, moved through the Eastern Caribbean but thankfully did not cause the level of damage anticipated. It passed through Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Wednesday (Aug 28) leaving little damage.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to grow into a Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday.

It is expected to land somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the state’s eastern and central counties Wednesday.

Across much of Florida’s east coast, residents began flocking to the grocery stores and gas stations, stocking up in anticipation of the storm.