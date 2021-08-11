Dos and don'ts of your B1/B2 visa

Q. What can I do on a B1/B2 visa?

A: The B1/B2 visa consists of a “B1” component that covers travel for professional reasons and a “B2” component that covers travel for personal reasons.

With the B1 component, prospective travellers may consult with business associates, attend a convention or conference, settle an estate, negotiate a contract, or participate in short-term training.

With the B2 component travellers may take part in tourism, visit with friends or relatives, participate in social events, or go for medical treatment which they demonstrate they can finance. The B2 component also permits participation by amateurs in musical, sports, or similar events or contests if the participant is not being paid by a US entity.

Q. What is not allowed on a B1/B2 visa?

A: Visitors may not work in the US for a US-based employer or “under the table”. A consular or immigration officer who suspects a visitor has misused a tourist visa by working in any capacity has the authority to cancel the visa.

The following activities are prohibited on a B1/B2 visa and require a more specialised visa:

* Paid performances, or any professional performances before a paying audience, typically require a P or O visa.

* Arrival as a crew member on a ship or aircraft usually requires a C1/D or D visa.

* Work as foreign press in radio, film, print journalism, or other information media requires an I visa.

* Permanent residence in the United States requires a green card and is part of the immigrant visa process.

Birth tourism, in which a visa-holder travels to the US specifically to give birth to obtain US citizenship for the child, is not permitted on a B1/B2 visa.

Q. How long can I stay?

A: When you present your B1/B2 visa at a US port of entry, an official from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office of the Department of Homeland Security will determine your length of stay, referred to as the “Admit Until Date”. Generally, B1/B2 visa-holders are granted a six-month stay but CBP may grant a shorter stay at its discretion.

Q. Can I file an extension?

A: If you want to extend your stay in the United States, you must file a request with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) using Form I-539 “Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status” before your authorised stay expires. If you remain in the United States longer than authorised, you face possible deportation from the US and may not be allowed to travel to the US in the future.

Q. What happens if I overstay?

A: Failure to depart the United States on time will result in being “out of status”. Under US law, visas of individuals who are out of status are automatically voided as per Section 222(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Voided visas are no longer valid for entry into the United States.

Failure to depart the United States on time can also lead to an individual being ineligible for visa consideration in the future.

For inquiries about the non-immigrant visa application process, please visit https://usvisa-info.com You may also contact the call centre from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Mondays through Fridays at (876) 656-8535, (876) 630-2040, or (703) 988-7005 if you are calling from the United States.

The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter. We also answer general consular questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.