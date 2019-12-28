Dottin set to return in preparation for T20 World Cup

Dottin set to return in preparation for T20 World CupSaturday, December 28, 2019
|
Flamboyant all-rounder Deandra Dottin is poised for a return to West Indies colours after being named in a 21-member training squad for a pre-ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup camp next month.
The 28-year-old has not played in 11 months after picking up a shoulder injury which required surgery, and which kept her out of the Caribbean side’s major assignments throughout the year. She proved her fitness in the T20 Grand Slam in Trinidad earlier this month, leaving the selection panel with the easy task of including her in the January 6-26 camp.
Dottin will be joined by captain Stafanie Taylor, along with the fast bowling duo of Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell, all of whom have recovered from recent injuries.
THE SQUAD: Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shamilia Connell, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Shawnisha Hector, Anisa Mohammed, Lee Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Caneisha Isaac, Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher.
—CMC
