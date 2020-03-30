Double fault: Wimbledon will be cancelled—official

Double fault: Wimbledon will be cancelled—officialMonday, March 30, 2020
|
Wimbledon will be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to German Tennis Federation (DTB) vice-president Dirk Hordorff.
The grandslam is scheduled to begin in London on June 29 but may not be held for the first time since 1945, when there was no event due to World War II.
A decision on the tournament is expected in the coming week and Hordorff said Wimbledon officials would cancel the event.
“Wimbledon has stated that they will have a board meeting next Wednesday and will make the final decision there,” he told Sky Sport on Sunday. “I am also involved in the bodies of the ATP and WTA. The necessary decisions have already been made there and Wimbledon will decide to cancel next Wednesday. There is no doubt about it. This is necessary in the current situation,”Hardorff.
Hordorff said it was difficult to push back Wimbledon, while adding the financial impact of a cancellation should not be too greatly felt.
The French Open, which was due to start in May, has already been postponed until later in the year and it remains uncertain when the ATP and WTA Tour seasons will resume.
