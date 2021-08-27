DownSound Entertainment rewards 50 nurses with cash

Josef ‘Joe’ Bogdanovich, head honcho for DownSound Entertainment, has revealed that his company is offering fifty nurses cash support as a gesture of appreciation for their hard work during this trying time.

Bogdanovich, in a post on Instagram on Thursday (August 26), said DownSound Entertainment has recognized the challenges that nurses in Jamaica currently face in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic its impact on the healthcare system.

“The DownSound team is prepared to deliver to fifty nurses twenty thousand dollars each in cash as an appreciation to their committed service to our health sector especially in this lengthy no movement lockdown. On behalf of DownSound Records we appreciate your service and patriotism,” he said.

To qualify, nurses were then asked to send a picture of their identification cards and their place of employment in a message to the DownSound’s Instagram handle where the fifty would be chosen from the lot.

However, the entity later announced that due to the overwhelmingly return on responses from nurses they have had to close the submission window much earlier than anticipated. They had initially announced that the window for submissions would have closed on Saturday (August 28).

“Since the start of our Nurses Giveback campaign, the DownSound family has received overwhelming responses from nurses across the island. We are currently reviewing all your messages. In an attempt to get these gifts to our 50 nurses before lockdown, we unfortunately have to cut off this campaign at 11 pm today. We apologize for any inconveniences this may caused. Stay Safe. We will contact our winners soon,” they announced on Friday.

Jamaican nurses went on strike on Wednesday (August 25), protesting the inadequate salary they’re being paid, as well the mediocre resources that they have to work with. Their strike had a crippling effect on the already strained healthcare system.