Downtown Kingston rocks on 'Digicel Vax Day'

What started out as a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Digicel employees and their family members expanded into a full fledged effort involving the wider downtown Kingston community, recently.

Employees of neighbouring businesses, customers and passers-by were among the hundreds of eager people who attended Digicel Vax Day, under the theme 'Get Vax to Life', at the Colm Delves Building on Ocean Boulevard, home of the company's global headquarters.

While greeting visitors, Digicel Jamaica CEO Jabbor Kayumov declared that: “This is another aspect of our involvement in ensuring that Jamaica reaches [the] 100 per cent vaccination target within the shortest time possible.''

Kayumov added: “We're making sure that all our staff, their families and our customers have easy access to the vaccines in a cool, comfortable environment.”

Staged in collaboration with the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative (PSVI), the event also featured Digicel brand ambassador Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton who shared her very touching personal story about her recent battle with COVID-19.

“Having the virus is a truly horrible experience. Today, I used my own story to show how important it is for us all to get vaccinated and encourage those around us to do the same. For those who are still vaccine-hesitant, I urge you to look to credible sources, not gossip sites or social media. The science shows that the vaccination is the best protection in our fight against the virus,” said Hylton.

Throughout the day, patrons remarked at the smooth process and friendly service they received from the Digicel and PSVI team members as they quickly progressed from the registration tents to the Ministry of Health and Wellness vaccination stations within minutes.

Among them, the eldest person to receive the vaccine, 100-year old Lemyra Kelly, grandmother of Digicel Brand Marketing Manager Reshima Kelly-Williams.

The spirited centenarian remarked, “At my age I need to ensure that I protect myself, especially because my caregivers have to be around other people who could spread the virus to them.”

In assessing the day's activities Kayumov commented: “It was important for us to provide access to the public to ensure that as many people who live and work in this community can protect themselves against the virus. I am pleased with today's turnout and proud that Digicel can continue to play an active role in Jamaica's efforts to overcome this pandemic.”

Digicel Vax Day was the latest in the digital operator's ongoing COVID-19 support programme.

In April, Digicel donated US$1 million towards procurement of vaccines, and has been assisting the Ministry of Health and Wellness with reaching over two million customers with information on vaccination site locations.

In May 2020, the Digicel Foundation launched its $142 million Operation SAFE Mode (Sanitise, Advocate, Feed and Enable) that provides food, tablet computers, Internet access and to thousands in need.

Digicel also donated 100 hand washing stations to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development for distribution across the country.