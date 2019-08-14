Downtown MoBay set for a resurgence

The allure of downtown Montego Bay has dwindled in the last few years, as the town has been facing increasing challenges as other areas were recently developed.

With the plethora of shops and other facilities, Fairview and Whitter Village have become attractive alternatives to downtown Montego Bay, and are now flooded with patrons on any given day.

However, it seems the town centre could be on the cusp of a resurgence with the proposed development of the Closed Harbour Beach or Dump Up Beach as it is popularly called by locals.

Work has now started on the area that is expected to increase the appeal of the town for both locals and visitors. More than $500 million is expected to be spent over a two-year period on revamping the 16-acre property.

When the work is complete, the waterfront lands are expected to be transformed into a world-class recreational space with amenities that the public will be able to access free of cost. In addition to the beach, the park will feature soft and hard landscaping, a jogging trail, an outdoor amphitheatre, multipurpose courts, a children’s play area, food kiosks, a boardwalk and other amenities.