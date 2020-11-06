Dozens dead or missing after Eta ravages Guatemala

Roughly 150 people are dead or missing in Guatemala following the devastating storm Eta which ravaged much of the country.

The loss was attributed to deadly landslides which buried an entire village in the Central American nation, said President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday.

Giammattei said recuse efforts are currenly underway in the Queja village, being led by an army unit.

An initial report indicated that about 150 homes were buried with 100 people presumed dead.

A second mudslide in the northeastern department of Huehuetenango, which borders Mexico, left another 10 people dead.

“We’ve calculated that between deaths and those missing, the unofficial figures show around 150 dead,” said Giammattei.

Several villages are still cut off from access with residents left without food and water.

Eta, which made landfall in Nicaragua as a category 4 hurricane, ripped through the region before being downgraded to a tropical storm.