DPP encourages more guilty pleas from accused persons

DPP encourages more guilty pleas from accused personsWednesday, January 08, 2020
Director of Public Prosecution Paula Llewellyn is calling on defence attorneys and accused persons to exercise the guilty plea mechanism as it means a lighter sentence.
Speaking at the opening of the new court term, Jamaica’s chief prosecutor explained that it was in the best interest of accused at times to put themselves at the mercy of the court.
Llewellyn said that in these instances her office would work with the sitting judge to seek a sentence reduction.
However, she was quick to point out that this doesn’t mean that it will benefit everyone because a major factor that will have to be considered is the severity of the matter before the court.
