DPP to develop social media policy for staff

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn has issued a memo, advising her staff that a social media policy will be created to guide their use of the platform.

This follows public criticisms of one of her deputies, Adley Duncan, over a series of controversial posts he made on Twitter following a burglary at his home.

Duncan tweeted that he was naked at the time when he was robbed of his iPad.

The DPP did not name Duncan, in her two page memo but cited “recent events” which she said would not be “particularised”. She explained that because of the high public office she holds, years ago, she decided not to join any social media platform.

“I had hoped that self-regulation, given the fact that we are all professionals, would have been the desirable path chosen by everyone. Alas for some of us, this has proven to be a difficult path to trod,” the memo read. The memo, dated January 13, stated that the policy to be drafted, will be binding on all staff.

She noted that it will be her hope that it that it will provide “guidance and protection of the professional experience and career objectives of every member of staff whilst protecting the positive image of the ODPP and all team members from any action that may tend to bring this Office into disrepute.”

However the DPP expressed that she respects each individual’s right to freedom of speech and encouraged the staff to consider how they use social media platforms.