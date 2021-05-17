Dr Christopher Tufton says fighting COVID-19 has been one of the most challenging periods of his life

Jamaica’s Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton was in a reflective mood this morning as he received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Dr Tufton admitted that being at the helm of the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic has been quite challenging.

“The past 15 months has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging periods of my life,” he said.

“When I became Minister of Health and Wellness in 2016, I knew that I had a challenging and important role ahead as the health portfolio directly impacts the lives and livelihoods of others. Little did I know that this road ahead would lead to one of the largest and deadliest global pandemics of our lifetime,” he continued.

The Minister of Health said that although at times he got emotional, he pointed out that it has also been a learning experience.

“Throughout these months, I have learnt so much – especially the fragility of life. I have worked harder than I probably have ever before, and yes from time to time I have had moments of emotion overcome me,” he said.

He added; “It is through this seemingly ‘pause’ on life that I have learnt to appreciate everything around me so much more. On Thursday as I received my second dose of the vaccine I reflected on this pause, while looking forward to pushing the play button.”

The minister also used the time to encourage persons to get vaccinated, and vowed to do his part to ensure that life gets back to normal.

“You see for many of you out there with doubts about the vaccine, I can only describe it with those words. Our life and all that we have learnt to love has been on pause and the Covid-19 vaccine is how we can hit play again and move forward with the things we love and enjoy,” he said.

“I am thankful that I have received my two doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine and I encourage everyone who has got their first dose to mark the date for their second,” Dr. Tufton continued.

He added’ “I will continue to work hard alongside my cabinet colleagues and Ministry team so that we can secure the vaccines for our entire population, so that we can all press play on life and start living!”