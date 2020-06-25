DR Congo’s second deadliest Ebola outbreak declared over

Almost two years later and the worst ever Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been officially declared over.

No new cases of the disease have been reported in the north-east of the country, where dozens of armed groups operate, since 27 April.

Approximately 2,280 people died since the outbreak began in August 2018.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is marking the end of the outbreak in the east as a cause of celebration.

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) The 10th #Ebola outbreak in #DRC 🇨🇩 is OVER!WHO congratulates all those involved in this tough and often dangerous work to end the almost 2-year long outbreak.https://t.co/sBP2MHh77V pic.twitter.com/3beHtHqGy4June 25, 2020

But even as the north-east of the country celebrates the end of the outbreak, the northwest of the country is dealing with a fresh outbreak.

The case in Mbandaka was announced on 1 JuneÂ where 13 people have since died. However, WHO has told the BBC the situation is nearly under control.