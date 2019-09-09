Dr Dawes: Only Butch can solve Jamaica’s crime problem

Former Chairman of the Clarendon Chamber of Commerce, Dr Winston Dawes, has pointed to business mogul Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart as the man with the capacity to bring back the island from the brink of anarchy and endless crime.

“We need Butch to lead the charge, similar to how he led the save the dollar initiative. It has to be non-political. Only someone like Butch can do. This is outside the remit of the politicians. They are clueless,” Dawes told BUZZ.

As the owner of the Sandals Group, the ATL Group and the Jamaica Observer among other entities, Stewart is one of the Caribbean’s and Jamaica’s leading employers and is well known for his philanthropy and social intervention schemes.

Dawes believes that Stewart has the ability to make a change based on his innovative mindset.

“Maybe someone needs to convince him to look at saving the country from this monster,” Dawes said.

Dawes also cited the state of emergency in Clarendon and St Catherine as a ‘waste of time’.

“We can’t even control the first three parishes, and we are expanding to the two largest ones?” he said. “We need to get to the root causes of crime. We have a whole generation of people who have grown up in a cycle of violence.”