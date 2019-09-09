Dr Dawes: Only Butch can solve Jamaica’s crime problem

Dr Dawes: Only Butch can solve Jamaica’s crime problemMonday, September 09, 2019
|
Former Chairman of the Clarendon Chamber of Commerce, Dr Winston Dawes, has pointed to business mogul Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart as the man with the capacity to bring back the island from the brink of anarchy and endless crime.
“We need Butch to lead the charge, similar to how he led the save the dollar initiative. It has to be non-political. Only someone like Butch can do. This is outside the remit of the politicians. They are clueless,” Dawes told BUZZ.
As the owner of the Sandals Group, the ATL Group and the Jamaica Observer among other entities, Stewart is one of the Caribbean’s and Jamaica’s leading employers and is well known for his philanthropy and social intervention schemes.
Dawes believes that Stewart has the ability to make a change based on his innovative mindset.
“Maybe someone needs to convince him to look at saving the country from this monster,” Dawes said.
Dawes also cited the state of emergency in Clarendon and St Catherine as a ‘waste of time’.
“We can’t even control the first three parishes, and we are expanding to the two largest ones?” he said. “We need to get to the root causes of crime. We have a whole generation of people who have grown up in a cycle of violence.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy