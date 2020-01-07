Dr Dayton Campbell reappointed to Shadow Cabinet

St Ann North West Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Dayton Campbell has been reappointed to the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) shadow cabinet.

He will now have responsibility for Special Projects, the PNP said.

Opposition leader Dr Peter Phillips made the announcement in a media release Tuesday (Jan 7).

Campbell led the campaign for Central Manchester MP Peter Bunting in the leadership challenge against Phillips last September. After Bunting lost to Phillips by 76 votes, Campbell resigned as opposition spokesman on health.

“Dr Campbell’s immediate task is to prepare an implementation programme for priority projects, across all Ministries, to be undertaken by the next PNP Administration in the first one hundred and fifty days,” the release said.

Phillips said the focus of such an implementation schedule is to jumpstart the process to transform social and economic inequalities which exist in Jamaica and which have dogged the nation for centuries, creating deep divisions between the haves and the have not.

According to the party, “Dr Campbell welcomes the appointment and said he will work diligently to ensure that the objectives are achieved for the benefit of all Jamaicans”.