Dr DK Duncan to be remembered in virtual ‘nine-afternoon’

Unable to

follow the Jamaican tradition of a big nine-night, former politician Dr DK

Duncan will be remembered in a virtual ‘nine afternoon’ on Saturday, September

26.

Duncan died in hospital last week, some time after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 80 years old.

To celebrate his life, his family will be hosting the virtual event. It will be streamed live via Zoom and YouTube between 3 and 7:30 p.m.

“Daddy loved our culture! And today is the Ninth Day… No ‘Nine Night’ given curfew in Jamaica so it’s a ‘Nine Afternoon’ around Saturday Soup and Chattings! Come celebrate DK with us online TODAY between 3 pm and 7 30pm by Zoom or Youtube,” his daughter Imani Duncan-Price said on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Narity, Connection Vibes and Supersad Drummers.

The YouTube link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sN_IS69gso. It can be accessed on Zoom: Meeting ID – 8126703135, Password: 188532.

Dr DK Duncan was a stalwart in the People’s National Party for many years. He was the Member of Parliament for Hanover Eastern until he left representational politics a few years ago.