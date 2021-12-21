Dr Kenny Anthony recovering after surgery

Dr Kenny Anthony recovering after surgeryTuesday, December 21, 2021
|
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — Former Prime Minister Dr Kenny Anthony has told St Lucians they should not be surprised when they “see a leaner and possibly younger-looking” person as he recovers from surgery for undisclosed reasons.
Writing on his Facebook page, Anthony, 70, who served as prime minister on two occasions — from 1997-2006 and 2011-16 — said it was “no secret that six weeks ago” he had to undergo a surgical procedure.
In July, Prime Minister Phillip J Pierre said he was not including Anthony in his Cabinet because the former prime minister had turned down an invitation to join the Government as a senior minister with a portfolio “that would interest him” due to pending surgery and outstanding legal affairs, but would reconsider another approach in six months' time.
Anthony said that prior to and after his surgical procedure, he “received many kind, generous and encouraging messages” and wanted to reassure everyone that “I am recovering well and will soon be on my feet again. Of course, I have to take one day at a time”.
“I thank my constituents who understood that I could not be with them as I would have liked to have been, as in times past. If, after my recovery, you see a leaner and possibly younger-looking Kenny D Anthony, be neither surprised nor alarmed. The message is simple: It's never too late to make lifestyle changes,” Anthony added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy