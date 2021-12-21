Dr Kenny Anthony recovering after surgery

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — Former Prime Minister Dr Kenny Anthony has told St Lucians they should not be surprised when they “see a leaner and possibly younger-looking” person as he recovers from surgery for undisclosed reasons.

Writing on his Facebook page, Anthony, 70, who served as prime minister on two occasions — from 1997-2006 and 2011-16 — said it was “no secret that six weeks ago” he had to undergo a surgical procedure.

In July, Prime Minister Phillip J Pierre said he was not including Anthony in his Cabinet because the former prime minister had turned down an invitation to join the Government as a senior minister with a portfolio “that would interest him” due to pending surgery and outstanding legal affairs, but would reconsider another approach in six months' time.

Anthony said that prior to and after his surgical procedure, he “received many kind, generous and encouraging messages” and wanted to reassure everyone that “I am recovering well and will soon be on my feet again. Of course, I have to take one day at a time”.

“I thank my constituents who understood that I could not be with them as I would have liked to have been, as in times past. If, after my recovery, you see a leaner and possibly younger-looking Kenny D Anthony, be neither surprised nor alarmed. The message is simple: It's never too late to make lifestyle changes,” Anthony added.