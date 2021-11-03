Dr Marlene Street Forrest in the spotlight at OUR's complaints-handling symposium today

Head of the Jamaica Stock Exchange Dr Marlene Street Forrest will deliver the keynote address today at the Office of Utilities Regulation's (OUR ) 5th Annual Symposium on Customer Service and Complaints Handling, themed 'Excellent Customer Service Delivery – Future Trends'.

The mini conference, which includes two round-table sessions, will feature consumer affairs counterparts from regulatory agencies in The Bahamas and Florida, as well as speakers from local service providers exchanging notes on complaints handling and customer experience.

The line-up of speakers include: Mavis Johnson Collie, international relations adviser, Utilities Regulation & Competition Authority (URCA), The Bahamas; Stephanie Bolton, director, Consumer Affairs Division, Maryland Public Service Commission; and Yvonne Nicholson, OUR director, Consumer & Public Affairs Department. Moderator is attorney-at-Law and consultant Rochelle Cameron.

Also speaking will be: National Water Commission Regional Manager Jeffery Smith; Digicel Jamaica Quality Assurance and Training Team Leader Terry-Kay Datadeen; Jamaica Public Service Company Limited Customer Experience Manager Shanique Donaldson McIntosh; Flow senior manager, Customer Experience, Sophia Morgan, and OUR co-ordinator, Consumer Affairs (Operations), Naomi Watkins.

In 2017, the OUR organised the first symposium on utilities customer service based on the findings of a 2016 National Consumer Satisfaction Survey in which most respondents rated their utility providers as poor performers.

In keeping with the finding, the OUR conducted a mystery shopping (MS) survey, measuring, among other things, the current levels of in-store customer service provided by the regulated utility providers and customer satisfaction with the provision of prescribed utility services. The findings of the MS survey revealed that none of the utility entities were delivering an above average customer service experience.

“Each year, the symposium provides a space for discussions between the regulator and the service providers to develop processes and procedures to improve the customer service experience of utility customers,” said OUR's Nicholson.

“It also provides a platform for the collaborative development of a code of practice, which, when finalised, will be adopted by the OUR and large and small utility service providers.”