Dr Nigel Clarke: Collective stakeholder efforts key to addressing anti-money laundering framework

Dr Nigel Clarke: Collective stakeholder efforts key to addressing anti-money laundering frameworkThursday, January 30, 2020
|
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Nigel Clarke, says collective stakeholder efforts are required at all levels to significantly improve Jamaica’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.
Speaking in parliament Tuesday (January 28), he said although steps have been taken to improve the frame work, there’s still more work to be done.
“It is, therefore, imperative that Jamaica, via ministries and agencies with critical AML/CFT mandates, and the private sector collaborate in a national effort and marshal collective resources with the assistance of our international development partners, to address the gaps across the various systems and processes in the country’s overall AML/CFT regime,” he said.
The Finance Minister told the House that robustly addressing the issue has taken on greater significance across the world as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has increased its scrutiny of the country’s implementation of 40 recommendations and is also taking steps to penalise countries falling short of established stipulations.
According to Dr. Clarke, Jamaica, in its last evaluation for the period 2015/2016, spearheaded by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), was found to have several weaknesses in relation to technical compliance and effectiveness.
He said based on the report, Jamaica was placed in enhanced follow-up by the CFATF, which meant that the country has to report on its progress. Two reports have, to date, been provided for May 2018 and May 2019.
Since then, Dr. Clarke said, Jamaica has undertaken a number of measures to implement the required recommendations.
These include amendments to the Proceeds of Crime Act; the Terrorism Prevention Act; the United Nations Security Council Resolution Implementation Act; amendment to the Companies Act; further enhancement by AML/VET supervisors, such as Bank of Jamaica and Financial Services Commission, targeting their supervisory practices and measures to develop the required risk-based approach to supervision.
Other measures include improvement to the operational framework of law-enforcement agencies and the completion of a National Risk Assessment of its money laundering and financing of terrorism risks in May 2016.
However, despite those measures, the Minister said several outstanding requirements remain to be undertaken.
Minister Clarke stressed that a strong AML/CFT regime will not only effectively combat money laundering, financing of terrorism and proliferation but also safeguard Jamaica’s financial system and national security interest.
“A strong AML/CUT framework will mean that Jamaica is seen by the world and our international partners as a diligent global citizen, intent on undercutting the underlying, primary profit-making motives related to crime, such as corruption, drug trafficking, market manipulation, fraud, tax evasion, along with any avenues used to conceal the proceeds of such crime or to further the reach of criminal enterprise,” he said.
— JIS
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy