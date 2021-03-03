‘Dr. Oz’ helps save man who collapsed at airport

‘Dr. Oz’ helps save man who collapsed at airportWednesday, March 03, 2021
|
When a traveller became
stricken at Newark Liberty International Airport, the police got an assist from
a celebrity doctor: Mehmet Oz.
The incident occurred late Monday night when Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant saw the 60-year-old man fall to the floor near a baggage claim area.
Croissant called for backup, and immediately began performing CPR on the unidentified man, who wasn’t breathing and didn’t appear to have a pulse, according to the Port Authority.
When another person came over to help, Croissant didn’t immediately recognise it was Oz, the cardiac surgeon and long-time host of the “Dr. Oz Show,” who happened to be nearby.
The two performed CPR together on the man until three other officers brought oxygen and a defibrillator for the man, who eventually regained a pulse and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
“What better help than to have a cardiac surgeon?” Croissant said afterward.
Oz has come to the aid of injured people on numerous occasions.
In 2015, emergency responders arriving at the scene of a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike found Oz was already treating two injured people. And two years earlier, he helped a British tourist whose foot was severed when a cabbie jumped the curb at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan.
