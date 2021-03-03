‘Dr. Oz’ helps save man who collapsed at airport

When a traveller became

stricken at Newark Liberty International Airport, the police got an assist from

a celebrity doctor: Mehmet Oz.

The incident occurred late Monday night when Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant saw the 60-year-old man fall to the floor near a baggage claim area.

Croissant called for backup, and immediately began performing CPR on the unidentified man, who wasn’t breathing and didn’t appear to have a pulse, according to the Port Authority.

When another person came over to help, Croissant didn’t immediately recognise it was Oz, the cardiac surgeon and long-time host of the “Dr. Oz Show,” who happened to be nearby.

The two performed CPR together on the man until three other officers brought oxygen and a defibrillator for the man, who eventually regained a pulse and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“What better help than to have a cardiac surgeon?” Croissant said afterward.

Oz has come to the aid of injured people on numerous occasions.

In 2015, emergency responders arriving at the scene of a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike found Oz was already treating two injured people. And two years earlier, he helped a British tourist whose foot was severed when a cabbie jumped the curb at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan.