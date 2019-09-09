Dr Peter Phillips asks shadow cabinet members to remain in their posts

Dr Peter Phillips asks shadow cabinet members to remain in their postsMonday, September 09, 2019
PNP President Dr Peter Phillips is asking members of the shadow cabinet, who have tendered their resignation, to remain in their post.
Phillips made the appeal through social media on Monday afternoon (Sept 9) following the resignation of Peter Bunting, Mark Golding and Dr Dayton Campbell.
He said that the members should remain in their post and continue to monitor their assigned portfolio. He said he will be reorganizing the shadow cabinet after the PNP annual general conference on Sept 22.
