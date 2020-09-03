Dr Peter Phillips plans to retire if party loses general election

Dr Peter Phillips plans to retire if party loses general electionThursday, September 03, 2020
|
Dr Peter Phillips, the president of the People’s National Party, says that if his party loses Jamaica’s September 3 general election, he will retire from representational politics.
Phillips, who has been the member of parliament for St Andrew East Central since 1994, told reporters on Thursday that he would also step down as leader of the Opposition.
He made the comments after casting his vote at Reach Academy in Barbican, St Andrew.
But he is not planning to lose the election to the Jamaica Labour Party. In fact, he is quite confident of a victory and said that the first thing he would do is name the Cabinet.
