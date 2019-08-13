Dr. Phillips stands better chance of defeating JLP – Bill Johnson

Dr. Phillips stands better chance of defeating JLP – Bill JohnsonTuesday, August 13, 2019
|
And there you have it.
Pollster Bill Johnson latest poll reveals that the current Leader of the PNP, Dr. Peter Phillips would be in a tie against an Andrew Holness-led JLP if a general election was called right now.
The poll was conducted for “One PNP” the faction that supports Dr Phillips in his battle to retain the leadership of the party against aspirant Peter Bunting. With a sample size of 1,008 the poll was done across 84 communities between August 2 and 4 with a margin of error of plus or minus three per cent.
The One PNP camp will take comfort that Bill Johnson’s poll revealed that if the party were to be led by Peter Bunting, it would lose by nine per cent in a general election. Commenting on this latest poll’s findings and vociferously declaring her support for Dr Peter Phillips, PNP’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lisa Hanna said that the impression given that Dr Phillips was an electoral liability and would be routed in a general election was wrong.
On this matter she is reported to have said at the poll findings unveiled at the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston on Monday, “Well I want to tell all of you that that is a lie and that premise was destroyed two days ago, because what you are now seeing is that the country of Jamaica has said Comrade Peter David Phillips is in a statistical dead heat with Andrew Holness of the JLP. In other words, if an election were called now the PNP is in striking distance of removing the JLP,” Hanna asserted.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy