Dr Sandra Lindsay comes through for Jamaica

Pictured last Friday in a special moment are Prime Minister Andrew Holness (centre), Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton (right), and Jamaica's history-making Dr Sandra Lindsay, the first person to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, as they give thanks for a donation of US$800,000 worth of medical supplies to boost the health sector's capacity and to respond to any future surge event. Staff of the Bustamante Hospital for Children and other officials join them for the occasion.

The supplies were donated by Northwell Health of the United States where Dr Lindsay is director of patient care. Lindsay and Deiwght Peters, creator/host of the Rolling with Deiwght Peters TV show, collaborated to get the supplies, including oxygen concentrators, nasal cannulas, N95 masks, beds, privacy screens, face shields, and scrubs sets, among others.