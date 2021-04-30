Draft Teaching Council Bill at attorney general's office

Draft Teaching Council Bill at attorney general's officeFriday, April 30, 2021
THE draft Jamaica Teaching Council Bill, which seeks to establish a system of licensing teachers to improve the status of the teaching profession, is now with the attorney general's office.
This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams during her contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
“Its purpose, when the Bill and regulations are enacted, is to recognise and promote teaching as a profession and to contribute to improving the quality of teaching and learning in Jamaica by regulating the entry and standing of members of the teaching profession,” Williams said.
The Bill will also establish and maintain the registers of teachers and the roll of instructors; establish and maintain professional standards for teacher competence and practice; regulate the professional conduct of teachers to ensure, in the public interest, that teachers are fit and proper persons to teach; and create an enabling environment for the continuing professional development of teachers.
The Jamaica Teaching Council was established in 2008 as a part of the Education Transformation Strategy to improve the quality and coverage of education, but to date, it lacks the necessary legislation.
