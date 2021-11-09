Drake says his heart is ‘broken’ for Astroworld fatalities

Canadian rapper Drake said he is heartbroken over the tragedy that took place at the Astroworld Festival over the weekend.

Drake, in a statement, said he’s still trying to come to terms with the horrendous event that claimed the lives of eight people and injured many more.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” he wrote on Instagram.

Drake who appeared as a guest performer at the festival on Friday night with Travis Scott, said he prefers not to express grief via social media but has found the internet space to be his only option in this scenario.

“I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all,” his post continued.

The God’s Plan entertainer was named alongside Scott and show promoters, live Nation in a lawsuit filed earlier this week. According to the legal document, Drake “helped incite the crowd” that surged to the front of the stage causing a stampede that resulted in deaths, hospitalisations, and over 300 minor injuries.

In a statement a day after the festival, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place”, and pledged to work “together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need”.

The festival was founded by Scott back in 2018.