Driver arrested following fatal crash in Portmore

Driver arrested following fatal crash in PortmoreMonday, January 27, 2020
The driver of a Toyota Fortuner was taken into custody on Sunday (Jan 26) after the vehicle he was operating collided with a bicycle.
The incident which happened early Sunday morning, at around 4.45 a.m., on the George Lee Boulevard in St. Catherine claimed the lives of a man and a woman.
The deceased have been identified as Kevon Smith, 36-year-old labourer of 4 West, Greater Portmore, St. Catherine and Sandra Robinson of a Waterford address in the parish.
Reports from the police are that, Robinson was being transported by Smith who was riding a bicycle in a northerly direction when a Toyota Fortuner motor car which was travelling in the same direction collided in the rear of the bicycle.
Smith and Robinson sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
